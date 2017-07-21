Comic-Con : first look at SYFY’s Krypton

SYFY have unveiled the first teaser to “Krypton” at Comic-Con, the Superman prequel series premiering in 2018. The series was created by David S. Goyer, and it’s set 200 years prior to Krypton’s destruction. Thus, it will focus on Superman’s lineage, in particular his grandfather Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe).

This is the first look that we’ve had at the show, though it still doesn’t give away too many more details.

What we do know:

Based on DC characters, Krypton is executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy). Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, The Halcyon) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.

Krypton premieres in 2018 on SYFY.