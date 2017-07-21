Comic-Con : Ghostbusters animated film coming

Rumours have been flying around like Slimer around a hot dog van about what’s next for the “Ghostbusters” franchise. The reboot was a bit of a flop, and recently there were whispers about a crossover film. Producer Ivan Reitman spoke about the future of “Ghostbusters” and the Comic-Con panel, whilst helping to promote several new “Ghostbusters” comics.

Reitman confirmed that an animated “Ghostbusters” is indeed happening, and the story will likely be told from the ghosts’ perspective.