Comic-Con : Ghostbusters animated film coming

Rumours have been flying around like Slimer around a hot dog van about what’s next for the “Ghostbusters” franchise. The reboot was a bit of a flop, and recently there were whispers about a crossover film. Producer Ivan Reitman spoke about the future of “Ghostbusters” and the Comic-Con panel, whilst helping to promote several new “Ghostbusters” comics.
Reitman confirmed that an animated “Ghostbusters” is indeed happening, and the story will likely be told from the ghosts’ perspective.
“I think we have wonderful plans, both for an animated feature that we’re deep in design on already and a really great story. That’s going to surprise everybody, I think, when it comes out. And we’re dealing with Ghost World quite a lot. We’re looking at the film from a ghost point-of-view, and the Ghostbusters from a ghost point-of-view. I think that would be something very interesting for you”
Don’t fret though, as Reitman also added – “And of course a new live-action film.” He didn’t confirm how far along a new live-action is, but this comment could mean that the crossover we reported on could still happen.
Given that 2019 is the 35th anniversary of “Ghostbusters”, could we potentially see the release of a film then? “The studio is going to try to tie one of the new films close to that date” – Reitman.
Thanks to Den of Geek for the transcribing.