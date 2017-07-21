Trailer : Marvel’s Inhumans

Another trailer release from Comic-Con is a look at Marvel’s TV show “Inhumans”. The series is centered on Black Bolt, portrayed by Anson Mount, and other members of the Inhuman Royal Family. Iwan Rheon (Maximus), Serinda Swan (Medusa), Eme Ikwuakor (Gorgon), Isabelle Cornish (Crystal), Ken Leung (Karnak), Ellen Woglom (Louise), Sonya Balmores (Auran), and Mike Moh (Triton) also star.

The show will premiere on IMAX on September 1st, with a 2 week theatrical run before its debut on ABC on September 29. It explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Check out the trailer above.