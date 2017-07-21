Title of new American Horror Story revealed!

FX and creator Ryan Murphy revealed the title of the next “American Horror Story” today during a panel at Comic Con.

Murphy had been hinting at “American Horror Story : Cult”, which premieres September 5, as early as May – with such hints as a Twisty the Clown reprisal and a heavily-tweeted post featuring the American flag.

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter star in the next season, alongside newly-anointed franchise recruit Lena Dunham.