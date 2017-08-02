New It footage to scare your pants off

We don’t really need any more footage of “It” to know that it will be f**king amazing, but the more the better I think. Some new footage was shown on a Latin American TV spot, giving us an even better look at Bill Skarsgard’s terrifying Pennywise the Clown – including some new dialogue.

The cast of “It” includes the Losers’ Club: Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor. Javier Botet will play The Leper, and Nicholas Hamilton plays Henry Bowers, with Owen Teague as bully Patrick Hocksetter.

A group of young kids face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Be prepared to face up to Pennywise from September 8.

