Filming date for Glass confirmed

The dual sequel to “Unbreakable” and “Split”, entitlted “Glass”, will begin filming in September – as confirmed by Samuel L. Jackson. The actor spoke to Collider about the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan movie, noting that rehearsal will begin on September 18 and shooting to start on the 25th.

“Split” was a well-received movie that came out at the beginning of this year, but certainly surprised us all when Bruce Willis’ character from “Unbreakable” was revealed at the end, introducing it being in the same universe as the 2000 film. Jackson played Mr Glass (aka Elijah Price) in “Unbreakable” alongside Willis David Dunn, and both actors will reprise these roles for “Glass”. They will be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy and James McAvoy from “Split”, and franchise newcomer Sarah Paulson.

It’s understandable that the sequel is being fast-tracked, given how in demand an “Unbreakable” sequel has been, and the recent success of “Split”. The release date is set for January 18, 2019.

The official synopsis for “Glass” is below.

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s UNBREAKABLE and last year’s SPLIT—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: GLASS. From UNBREAKABLE, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from SPLIT are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of SPLIT, GLASS finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.