Casting news : Christopher Robin and Painkillers

Hayley Atwell will join Ewan McGregor in Disney’s “Christopher Robin”, to play Christopher Robin’s wife. Gemma Arterton was originally rumoured for the role, but is said to have passed on it. The film centres on a grown up Christopher Robin (McGregor), the boy who was in the “Winnie the Pooh” series, who has lost all sense of imagination since his childhood.

The movie is purely fictional, so shouldn’t be confused with “Goodbye, Christopher Robin”, the biopic also in development. Hello, confusion. Marc Forster is on board to direct “Christopher Robin”, with Brigham Taylor producing and Allison Schroeder penning the script (via Variety).

Indie drama “Painkillers” has signed a trio of actors, with Adam Huss, Madeline Zima and Grant Bowler attached to the project. The join actors Debra Wilson and Naomi Grossman on the cast of the film. Director Roxy Shih is at the helm of the flick, with the story written by Giles Daoust and produced by Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale, and it’s set to begin filming in LA next week.

Huss is best known for his role in “Power”, and Zima was most recently seen in the “Twin Peaks” revival, but is also known for her role on “Californication”. Bowler is quite a big name down under, with fellow Australians probably recognising him from “Blue Heelers”, “Outrageous Fortune” and of course host of “The Mole”.

According to Deadline – the story follows brilliant surgeon John Clarke (Huss) who, after a terrible car crash in which his son dies, is tormented by guilt and becomes prey to an unbearable physical pain. While his marriage starts disintegrating, John soon finds out that the only thing that can ease his pain is the taste of human blood. When he encounters Herb Morris (Bowler), a man who claims he can help him get his life back, John embarks upon a nightmarish journey through which he will either have to come to terms with his pain or become a monster.