First look at Bruce Willis in Death Wish

The remake for 1974’s “Death Wish” is nearing its release date, and MGM have released some new images of Bruce Willis in the movie. The film also stars Vincent D’Onfrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Beau Knapp, Dean Norris, Kimberley Elise, Ronnie Gene Blevins and Mike Epps. It’s being directed by Eli Roth, who’s more well-known for his horror/gore films (“Hostel”, “Cabin Fever”) than action.

There’s a few key differences between the 2017 remake and the original, such as protagonist Paul Kersey’s (Willis) career (from architect to surgeon), and the film’s location (from New York to Chicago). The basic story, however, remains similar as “Willis plays Paul Kersey, a soft-tempered family man who turns hard with a vengeance after his wife (Elizabeth Shue) and daughter (Camila Morrone) are the victims of a violent home invasion.”

Roth spoke to Yahoo Movies and commented that he was looking to bring back the classic Willis action-character we know and love – such as from “Unbreakable”, “Die Hard” and “The Fifth Element”.

He also noted about the upcoming movie:

“What’s interesting about Death Wish is it’s not a CIA guy who’s coming out of retirement, you know, he’s not John Wick, he’s not a professional assassin,” Roth said. “He’s a normal guy, he’s a surgeon, he’s a dad, he’s never picked up a gun in his life.” This Paul Kersey learns how to handle steel by watching YouTube videos and at one point almost gets merked by his own ricocheted bullet.

“And with each kill as he gets closer to finding the people that did this to his family, he gains a new skill. He gets better and better and better. So by the end of the film he’s really much closer to John McClane… The very things that make him a good surgeon are what eventually make him a great killer.”

Roth also followed up saying his reputation as a horror director will benefit the new “Death Wish”, saying he knows how to stage ‘one helluva death scene’ and that he can “give you stuff that people will be talking about for years.’” Big call, Roth. Let’s hope he follows through with an awesome action-revenge movie like he promises.

“Death Wish” hits cinemas November 22. In the meantime, check out the first release images below.