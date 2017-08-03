Jorge Gutierrez to direct a billion bricks of Lego

Warner Bros’ “The Billion Brick Race”, a Lego spinoff, has obtained a director with Jorge Gutierrez (“The Book of Life”) aboard the project.

Originally David Pearce and Jason Segal were set to direct the film, but progress had halted recently so it seems that was as a result of a director change.

Not much else is known about the project thus far, with no logline released but hopefully an appointed director will get it moving.

The other Lego projects on the go at the moment include “The Lego Ninjago Movie”, which is set to open Sept. 22, followed by “The Lego Movie Sequel” on Feb. 8, 2019.

