Trailer : Goodbye, Christopher Robin

The first full-length trailer for the heartwarming “Goodbye, Christopher Robin” has been released, focusing on the true story of A.A. Milne and his son, Christopher Robin. It tells the story of Milne’s relationship with his son, and how it inspired the story of Winnie the Pooh and his woodland friends.

The film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Milne, Margot Robbie as his wife Daphne, Will Tilston as Christopher Robin, alongside Kelly Macdonald, Stephen Campbell Moore, Alex Lawther, Richard McCabe, Nico Mirallegro, Geraldine Somerville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Set post-war, it sees Milne dealing with PTSD by writing, and ends up penning a children’s book that helps people escape from the sadness that the war brought. It’s directed by Simon Curtis, and will see the creation of all your favourite cuddly creatures in Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger. See the biopic in cinemas from November 10.