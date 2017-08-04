TV Talk : Stallone to appear on This Is Us, Will & Grace revival headed for season 2

In perhaps the odd news of the day, Sylvester Stallone will appear on “This Is Us” season 2 in a guest role. It’s odd in that it’s not the usual tone that Sly would be involved in, as “The Is Us” is a heart-warming family drama.

The news comes courtesy of ScreenRant, who witnessed the announcement at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour by showrunner Dan Fogelman. Stallone is set to star opposite Justin Hartley, whose character has been cast in a movie alongside Sly. So it sounds like he will be playing himself. The show also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown. It returns to NBC September 26.

The revival of “Will and Grace” is set to premiere on NBC this month, but it seems the network has big faith it in performing well as they’ve announced it will be returning for a second season. The original run from 1998 – 2006 was a big success, running for 8 seasons and receiving a whole bucketful of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The original cast are all back for the show’s revival, including Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack), and Megan Mullally (Karen), as well as the creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. The first season is a 16-episode run, and the TCA summer press tour brought the news that NBC will bring it back for a second revival season (and the 10th season overall) for 13 episodes.

News is that the revival will ignore the season finale of season 8 where Will and Grace were no longer friends, and that the episodes will also address Debbie Reynolds’ death (source: Sydney Morning Herald). No doubt fans of the foursome will be eagerly awaiting it’s return to NBC on September 28.