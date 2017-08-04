Could there be a Varsity Blues sequel?

Fans of 90s movies, get excited because there might be a sequel to one of your favourites. James Van Der Beek hinted to Yahoo Movies that a sequel to the 1999 high school football classic “Varsity Blues” could potentially happen.

Van Der Beek stated that he met with the producer of “Varsity Blues” to discuss bringing it back for a sequel and modernise it. He revealed that he too is curious about where his character Jonathon “Mox” Moxon would be today.

He was coy about specifics, stating that he couldn’t say too much about it, but that there were serious talks happening about it, with the original creative team. The potential CMT series that was in discussion seems to have fallen by the wayside, with Van Der Beek confirming that it wasn’t going to happen.

Check out the video below to see what Van Der Beek has to say on the topic.