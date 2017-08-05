NBC wants The West Wing back?

With the idea-well all but run dry, and networks confident in only ideas that have proved themselves successful in earlier incarnations, no surprise to hear that NBC are looking to resurrect some of their more popular past hits.

The network behind the upcoming “Roseanne” and “Will & Grace” returns have offered the creators of “The Office”, “The West Wing”, “30 Rock” and “E.R” the opportunity to resurrect their shows

While the offer to bring back has “West Wing” has been knocked back (for the moment), and there’s no movement on new “30 Rock” or “E.R”, Deadline says there’s more than a few rumblings about “The Office” returning – with a new cast of characters.

It was reported earlier this week that NBC is resurrecting “Miami Vice” for next season.