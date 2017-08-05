Aladdin finds its Jafar

“The Mummy”‘s Marwan Kenzari, who next appears in the all-star “Murder on the Orient Express”, is in negotiations to star as the villain Jafar in Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin”.

At the same time, former “Saturday Night Live” comedienne Nasim Pedrad has been cast in the Guy Ritchie directed project. She plays a character specifically created for the new movie.

The film, scripted by John August, sees Mena Massoud play Aladdin, Will Smith as “the genie”, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and, if a deal makes, Kenzari as the villain Jafar.

Jonathan Freeman voiced the role in the 1992 movie.

via ‘THR‘