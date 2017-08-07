Let’s talk remakes : Pet Sematary and Knight Rider

It seems like the king of horror writing Stephen King could write literally anything, and someone will want to turn it into a film. “It” is getting its second go this September, with director Andres Mushietti bringing it to the big screen for the first time. The novel “It” was first adapted into a TV miniseries way back in 1990, but the newer look at the popular story is more of a re-imagining of the book, rather than a remake of the miniseries.

Muschietti recently spoke to the Toronto Sun, and noted that if he were to take on another King classic, he’d love to do a fresh take on “Pet Sematary” with sister and producer for “It”, Barbara Mushietti.

“We’re huge fans of Pet Sematary,” Muschietti says. “If we can get our hands on that and do the Pet Sematary we want to do, that will be something. One day, maybe.”

The 1983 book “Pet Sematary” has been adapted to a film in 1989, and has developed somewhat of a cult-following in the years after. As with most movies in the 1980s, we all know that a fresh take could potentially be awesome – 30 years has done wonders on what is possible in the world of film, and you just know that the Muschietti’s could develop something absolutely terrifying.

Obviously at this stage it’s just an expression of interest for future productions, but I’m definitely on board for a remake of “Pet Sematary”, which is an awesome novel and film, and could be an amazing remake.

The Hoff himself has commented about the potential of rebooting “Knight Rider”, noting that he has discussed the possibility with director James Gunn. David Hasselhoff appeared in Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in a brief cameo as Peter’s make-believe father, and now Hasselhoff is looking to the director to partner for a “Knight Rider” reboot.

Gunn spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and made mention of the proposed partnership that would probably make a lot of people happy. A reboot of the 80’s classic has been spoken about for about 20 years, and Hasselhoff seems to be very interested in bringing the show that made him popular back to the screens.

“I’ve given some ideas to James for Knight Rider,and he responded in a big way. If it does go forward, I don’t want it to be spoofed like “Baywatch” or “21 Jump Street”. Those films lose what it’s about, and you have to respect the fans,” said Hasselhoff.

So at this stage there’s nothing set in stone, but discussions seem to be happening, and if Gunn is involved we could potentially see “Knight Rider” on the big screen.