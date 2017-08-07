Might Jeff Bridges’ Iron Man villain return?

If 2008’s “Iron Man” were made today, it’d likely include more than a couple of after-credits sequences – one hinting that Jeff Bridges’ rogue Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger survived the movie after all.

Out plugging his role in the “Kingsman” sequel, Bridges noted that his character was originally supposed to survive director Jon Favreau’s superhero blockbuster.

“In the original script they were supposed to open my suit after, and I was gone!” he reveals. “But then, no. I read the scene we were shooting, and they said, ‘No, you’re dead.’ And I said, ‘Oh…’ Then they said, ‘Well, it’s a comic! Maybe you’ll come back!’ I don’t know.”

Just because the producers changed their minds, that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be able to cook up a scenario for an Iron Monger return – for a future “Iron Man” or “Avengers” movie – if they decide to. Anyone remember Agent Phil Coulson?

via ‘ComicBookMovie‘