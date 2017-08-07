Halloween Horror Nights recruits the Titans of Terror!

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios will mesh horror icons new and old as veteran monsters Freddy, Jason, Leatherface and Chucky join spooksters from the likes of “Ash vs Evil Dead” and “American Horror Story : Roanoke”.

Says Bloody Disgusting :

All four slasher icons will join forces for two terrifying experiences at the Hollywood locale: the Titans of Terror Maze and the Titans of Terror Tram, hosted by Chucky.

In the new “Titans of Terror” maze, guests will fall victim to the silver screen’s most deplorable killers whose affinity for bladed weapons redefined the horror movie genre as slasher films: Leatherface wielding his iconic chainsaw, Jason Voorhees brandishing his relentless machete, and Freddy Krueger swiping his trademark glove armed with razor blades. The new maze will be an assault on guests’ sensibilities as they descend into the forbidden realms of these horror icons.

Taking terror to an unspeakable level of bloodcurdling screams, the “Titans of Terror Tram Hosted by Chucky” will transport guests into a nightmare of carnage pitting guests against these four modern horror icons, this time led by infamous serial killer doll Chucky. With his faithful army of degenerate chainsaw-wielding Good Guy Dolls, Chucky will unleash havoc upon guests as they navigate a portion of the world-famous backlot.

Further “Terror Tram” encounters will include Jason Voorhees at the Crystal Lake Motel where he slaughters newly arrived camp counselors; an ominous confrontation with Freddy Krueger who takes his ultimate revenge on the town of Springwood; and a final foray through the barn from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where Leatherface and the Sawyer family butcher victims for their cannibal cuisine.

Halloween Horror Nights 2017 is open select nights between Sept. 15 and Nov. 4.

Tickets are on sale here!