So, um, what happens to The Dark Tower franchise now?

Sucks more than a dry-mouthed nympho that most are hoping “The Dark Tower” announces foreclosure.

The cinematic take on Stephen King’s literary series has not only been in development for many, many years – with some huge names attached at different times – but most had considered it one of 2017’s assured gems.

Seems it’s far from that.

Despite Sony’s confidence in it being its next bonafide blockbuster brand, critics and cinemagoers (particularly those fond of the original source material) are eating the long-awaited Idris Elba-starring adaptation alive. “The Dark Tower” doesn’t seem to be the type of domicile anyone cares to spend much time at.

The rather short (it runs just an hour-and-a-half!) supernatural-actioner, featuring Matthew McConaughey as the protagonist, is being chalked up as the one of the years most disappointing films – and those box office returns seem to back up the claim that reviews are scaring punters away.

So what’s the plan now?

As has long been fixed, the “Dark Tower” film will be followed by a TV series – with Elba reprising his role as the gunslinger (if even just to bookend the show) – with MRC and Sony Pictures Television Studios recently tapping Glen Mazzara (“The Walking Dead”) as the showrunner. And despite the modest box office for the film, it’s still a go (!) – with 10 to 13 episodes of “The Dark Tower” expected to air on a cable or streaming service in 2018 or 2019.

Ron Howard, who was originally attached to direct the film, first hatched the idea of a cross-platform universe for the property. But obviously he would’ve expected bigger things from the film that preceded it.

Still, producers seem determined to do the series.

Elba will appear only briefly in the series, which a new actor, a younger thesp, playing a pre-feature version of The Gunslinger. Dennis Haysbert (who plays Roland’s father in the film) and Tom Taylor (who in the film plays Jake Chambers, a young man with certain abilities that allow him to help the gunslinger) will also appear in the show. The fourth book in the “Dark Tower” series, “Wizard and Glass”, will serve as the blueprint for the small screen venture.

Like superhero properties (and “Young Indiana Jones”), “The Dark Tower” could potentially exist as a TV series and feature film franchise at the same time. At the moment though, and sensibly enough, writer Akiva Goldsman says there’s no work being done on a big screen sequel to the movie. Producers are reportedly waiting for a few weeks, to see how the film performs intentionally, before deciding what to do with the film series. If the film continues to perform only modestly on a global scale, it could be bye-bye “Dark Tower” movies. And don’t be surprised if that’s indeed what happens. But as Joss Whedon will tell you, sometimes TV – with a few tweaks and a “forget everything that’s come before” attitude – can be a saving grace for a misfire movie of the same name.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter’