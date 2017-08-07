Stallone back for Expendables 4

Despite announcing his retirement from the series a couple of months ago, some new Instagram posts from Sylvester Stallone suggest that the actor is back onboard “The Expendables” franchise.

The fourth film, which was expected to team the OG’s of the first three films (Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger etc) with new recruits like Jackie Chan and Hulk Hogan, was put on pause while Millennium/Nu-Image could figure out how to push forward without Sly.

But a new post from the “Creed” star would indicate that he’s back in business with the prod co, and involved in the new film after all – which he suggests will be a “dark” entry in the franchise.

Stallone had previously said that the fourth “Expendables” would be the final entry in the series.

The actor is currently involved in a “Creed” sequel, with Dolph Lundgren reprising Ivan Drago