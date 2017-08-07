Trailer : Leatherface

If the last “Leatherface” trailer was a bit full on for you, the here’s some good news. EW have exclusively revealed a green-band trailer for the upcoming movie, which is packed full of new footage, but is also a little bit milder for those with sensitive stomachs.

Doesn’t mean it’s any less terrifying though, so still expect a horror-filled movie when it’s released in October. The creepy new trailer sets the tone for the terror to come, with a bunch of creepy scenes and of course a killer soundtrack.

And a boy wearing a cow’s head.

Via EW:

Set years before the events of Chain Saw Massacre, the film finds the youngest child of the infamous Sawyer family sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s daughter dead. Ten years later, the Sawyer teenager kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities, including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, Sawyer goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster now known as Leatherface.

“Leatherface” stars Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Sam Strike, Sam Coleman and Vanessa Grasse, and is directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo.

Check out the trailer above, before the movie premieres on DirectTV Sept. 21 and released by Lionsgate in theaters and on demand on Oct. 20.