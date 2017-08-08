More Pennywise for your viewing pleasure

It’s only 1 month to go until the highly anticipated clown-horror “It” hits theatres, but it seems that daily we’re getting more and more of an insight into what’s to come. We previously learnt that the movie will be a mammoth 2 hours and 15 minutes, which is not really a huge surprise given that the book clocks in at over 1300 pages. That’s a lot of material to burn through.

Those going to see “Annabelle: Creation” this week will also be treated to a 4 minute exclusive footage reel of “It” to get in that clowny mood.

Some new images of Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise have been unveiled, with a user on Imgur scanning them in from a yet-unknown magazine. They’re pretty detailed, so it’s quite a terrifying look into the clown. Check them out below.

“It” is in cinemas from September 8th.