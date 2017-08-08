Hellboy reboot casts Milla Jovovich

“Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen” has secured its aforementioned Blood Queen with Milla Jovovich coming aboard as the lead villain. Deadline is reporting that the “Resident Evil” star is in final talks to join Neil Marshall’s movie, alongside David Harbour as Hellboy and Ian McShane as Professor Broom.

Jovovich is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, being well known for her roles on “The Fifth Element”, the “Resident Evil” franchise and “Ultraviolet”. Details about her character in “Hellboy” remain unknown, other than she is the key villain in the story. In the comic books, the Blood Queen has skills in sorcery.

Rumour has it that the reboot will begin filming this fall, and it seems likely that it will begin soon following the key cast announcements that have been made.