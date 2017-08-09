TV Talk : King of the Hill revival; Ballers season 4; 13 Reasons Why cast; David Letterman back on TV

“King of the Hill” is joining the growing list of TV revivals, with FOX potentially bringing the show back to the small screen. The long-running animated series ran for 13 seasons from 1997-2009, with a whopping 259 episodes. The discussions at this stage are of an “exploratory” nature, according to FOX chairman Dana Walden, who revealed during TCA of the early talks to bring the popular show back.

Walden also noted that “King of the Hill” creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are very busy men, but also expressed being excited about reviving the show. The original “King of the Hill” featured a family living in Arien, Texas, including dad Hank Hill (voiced by Judge), wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy), son Bobby (Pamela Adlon) and Peggy’s niece Luanna (Brittany Murphy). The show was a more realistic look at everyday life and family in the suburbs.

Dwayne Johnson’s TV series “Ballers” has been renewed by HBO for a fourth season. The 3rd season of the show has only recently premiered, but the network seems to have the confidence in the series, which has been performing well.

The premise of “Ballers” sees retired NFL player Spencer Strasmore (Johnson) wondering what to do with his professional life. He gets taken under the wing of financial advisor Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry). The Rock may just be the hardest working man in the business- between TV, film and a possible Presidential run (!!!), there’s not much this man can’t do.

“13 Reasons Why” has added 7 new cast members for the second season, which is scheduled to arrive in 2018. The second coming is currently in production, and is adding Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O’Hara, and Ben Lawson to the cast, according to Variety. The controversial show depicted issues such as suicide, bullying and sexual assualt, and focused on a high school student who took her own life and left behind tapes detailing the people and reasons responsible for her death.

The second season will revovle aroind a lawsuit filed by parents (Kate Walsh and Brian d’Arcy James) against the high school in light of their daughter’s suicide. The new actors will play a bunch of new roles such as new students and more mature characters. Variety has them detailed as follows:

Winters will play Chloe, the beautiful “it girl” at Liberty High and the new head cheerleader.

Cass will play Cyrus, an edgy, cynical mischief maker who serves as an unexpected champion of the downtrodden.

Alden will play Cyrus’ sister, Mackenzie, who is described as an artsy and witty girl who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Logan will play Nina, a well respected track star with a secret.

O’Hara will play Jackie, a warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying.

Miller will play Sonya, a smart and ambitious young litigator.

Lawson will play Rick, the beloved baseball coach at Liberty High.

David Letterman, who has been looking a little bit like Santa Claus in his retirement, is making a return to TV in the form of a Netflix series. The TV legend is stepping out of retirement for a “Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee”-esque series. The show will consist of 6 hourlong episodes in which Letterman has a conversation with a single guest and appears in in-the-field segments to explore topics on his own, reports Deadline.

The show is yet untitled, and will premiere on Netflix in 2018.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned: If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching. Drive safely.”