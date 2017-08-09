Woody Allen’s next film adds Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez

Work-horse Woody Allen is onto his next film, adding Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet to the cast. The yet-untitled project is yet to announce a production schedule or release date, but will be distributed through Amazon studios.

Allen worked with Amazon Studios last year with “Cafe Society” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, and his most recent feature was “Wonder Wheel”, which premieres at the New York Film Festival in October. The feature stars James Belushi, Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet and Juno Temple.

Allen notoriously never reveals plot details or the film’s title until it’s done and dusted, so could be a while before we find out details for his latest project. Interestingly, the director has a 35-year streak of releasing at least one film per year. Must be the hardest working director in the biz.

Timothée Chalamet most recently starred in “Call Me By Your Name” alongside Armie Hammer, Elle Fanning most recently appeared in “The Beguiled” and Selena Gomez starred in “Bad Neighbours 2” – in between her job as a popstar.

