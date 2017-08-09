More Twilight and Hunger Games movies on the horizon?

Just when you thought you were safe, the CEO of Lionsgate has teased more “Twilight” and “Hunger Games” movies, despite the fact they’ve run out of books. Jon Feltheimer has hinted that there’s more stories to tell within each franchise, but of course that decision lies with the respecitve authours of the books – Stephenie Meyer and Suzanne Collins.

Variety reports that the studio are very interested in more adaptations, no doubt as they were a huge money-spinner during their time at the box office. Not to mention the resulting book and merchandise sales.

“There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” Feltheimer said during a quarterly earnings call with analysts on Tuesday.

The “Twilight” saga wrapped up at the cinema in 2012, while the final “Hunger Games” movie was out in 2015. Despite both series’ being exhausted of book material, there’s plenty of juicy plotlines that could be created into a spinoff of sorts. “Twilight” told the love story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in a complicated world full of vampires and werewolves (including the dreamy Taylor Lautner). Meanwhile “The Hunger Games” was set in a very different universe, in a dystopian future where kids have to compete against each other in a deadly game for the amusement of the watching crowd. J-Law’s character Katniss Everdeen led a revolt against the leaders in protest.

Of course discussions to bring the successful franchises back have occurred before, and lie solely in the hands of the authors.