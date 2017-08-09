How I Met Your Mother spinoff still in the works

It’s been a good while since there’s been news from the “How I Met Your Dad” camp, with the spinoff to “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff seemingly sitting on ice somewhere in the US. News out of 20th Century Fox via Deadline is that the studio is taking its third stab and getting it off the ground, with the spinoff development to start out from scratch.

The second attempt saw Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“This Is Us” exec-producers) spec the project, but they soon became busy as co-showrunners alongside show creator Dan Fogelman for the second season. Thus, the studio is set to give it a third-time’s-the-charm attempt and get different writers on board. Fox chairman told Deadline that no HIMYM spinoff ideas will be carried over to the new show, with it starting from scratch.

The long-gestating spinoff is taking time to develop wings, but hopefully that means that someone will come up with a really good idea, because it has the potential to be really, really shocking. Especially after that season finale.