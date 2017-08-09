Trailer : Wonder

The second trailer for this year’s tear-jerker has arrived from Lionsgate. “Wonder” is an adaptation by Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being A Wallflower”) from the book of the same name by R.J. Palacio.

It stars Jacob Tremblay as August Pullman, a young boy who was born with facial differences as he struggles to assimilate with school life. “Wonder” also stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as August’s parents, as well as Mandy Patinkin and Daveed Diggs.

The film opens November 17th – be sure to check out the new trailer above.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.