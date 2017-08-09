Cowboy Ninja Viking gets a release date

“Cowboy Ninja Viking” (no, we didn’t just make up that name) has received a release date, after a few years of sitting on the shelves of Universal Studios. The film adaptation of the graphic novel by Image Comics will star Chris Pratt, and has been given an official release date of July 28, 2019.

Michael De Luca is on board to produce, alongside Guymon Casady, Mark Gordon and Pratt. No director seems to be officially attached to the project at this stage. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Pratt will star as a new kind of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas. The comic’s premise is around multiple personality disorders, with sufferers recruited into a counter-intelligence unit. The original comic was written by A.J. Lieberman and illustrated by Riley Rossmo.

Pratt has been involved in the project since 2014, and is certainly one of the hot-property actors on the market today, soon to star in “Jurassic World: Hidden Kingdom” on June 22, 2018 and “The Avengers: Infinity War” on May 4, 2018. We most recently saw him reprising his role as Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2” earlier this year.