What to expect from The X-Files season 11

After 14 years off air, TV favourite “The X-Files” returned to TV last year with a 6-epsiode run for a 10th season. The revival was rife with criticism though, directed at the complex mythology that flooded the season. Meanwhile, the standalone mystery episodes were much more well-received.

FOX entertainment chairman David Madden gave some insight into the upcoming season, noting that 8 of the 10 episodes will be standalone, monster-of-the-week episodes that are considered the stand out eps in “The X-Files”.

Via EW: “We’re really proud of last season,” Madden says. “We had the responsibility to explain to the audience what had happened in the intervening seven or eight years. We’re free from that responsibility this time and can just plunge in and tell the stories. We’re having a lot of fun doing it. Eight of the episodes will be stand-alone stories so they will be classic ‘Mulder and Scully plunging into new adventures.‘”

During the original run of “The X-Files” in the 90s, it had a mix of mythology and standalone episodes, but that fell by the wayside in the latter seasons, gearing up to a pretty anticlimactic and disappointing season finale. In light of producers trying to find new twists, the show got convoluted and confusing for many viewers. Madden aims to rectify this in the 11th shot at the show, with standalone stories dominating the show.

Madden also offered a little bit of what to expect from season 11’s storyline: “We start the season right up from where the season finale left off with that big helicopter and takes you right from there. “You’ll be launched into a very urgent adventure that has a lot to do with William — Mulder and Scully’s kid. so the search for William will be a significant thread through the show. You will see the Cigarette Smoking Man [William B. Davis]. You may see The Lone Gunmen somewhere along the line. There will be other characters from the previous mythology that will be reprised.”

The 11th season of “The X-Files” will hit FOX in 2018, following up from the highly praised revival in 2016.