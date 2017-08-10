Hellboy reboot gets a new title

Up until now, the “Hellboy” reboot has been named “Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen” (with Milla Jovovich cast as the Blood Queen), but word is it’s got a new title. Hold onto your hats people, this one is a big change and super unexpected. It’s now titled….

“Hellboy”.

That’s right, just the one name now.

I’ve never really been a fan of “Hellboy”, to be honest the big corks protruding from his forehead just creep me the hell out – but my opinion doesn’t matter, as they’re bringing the red guy back anyways. David Harbour is in the title role, with Ian McShane onboard to play Professor Broom, and Neil Marshall to direct.

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting for this news.