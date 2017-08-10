Shaun of the Dead duo back for Slaughterhouse Rulez

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the powerhouse duo behind horror-comedy “Shaun of the Dead” have teamed up again for “Slaughterhouse Rulez”. The film is being released under Pegg & Frost’s production banner Stolen Picture, with Crispian Mills to direct.

Deadline reports that the film “is set in an illustrious British boarding school that becomes a bloody battleground when a mysterious sinkhole appears at a nearby fracking site, unleashing unspeakable horror.” Finn Cole has been cast in the lead role of Don Wallace, the new kid at the school from a modest background, who is forced to navigate a new world of rules and rituals. Michael Sheen, Asa Butterfield and Hermione Corfield have also been cast, alongside Pegg and Frost.

There’s no word on the “unspeakable horror” that gets unleashed at the school, but knowing Pegg and Frost it’s likely to be gorey and hilarious all at the same time. No release date has been set for the movie, but production is expected to begin by the end of the year. Sony Pictures is distributing the film.