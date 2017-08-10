Casting news : Venom, The Flash season 4, Cate Blanchett

Riz Ahmed is in talks to climb aboard the “Spider-Man” spinoff “Venom”, to play a ‘popular Marvel Comics Character’, reports Variety. That really tells us nothing, as there’s a buttload of “popular Marvel characters”, so we may have to wait until Sony confirms the casting for more details.

Ruben Fleischer is on deck to direct “Venom”, with Tom Hardy to play the title star. It’s been noted in the past that the film will stand on its own, and not be a part of the Spider-Man universe. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker are penning the script, with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal producing. It’s set to hit theatres October 5, 2018.

“The Flash” season 4 is getting a Hazard, with Sugar Lyn Beard cast as the character – who is also known by her everyday name of Rebecca Sharpe. Variety reports that Beard will appear as Hazard in the third episode of the season. Hazard aka Sharpe is described as “perpetually down-on her luck and is convinced her life is cursed — until a freak accident changes everything. With the universe on her side, she poses a threat to both Team Flash and Central City.”

Beard is known for her role in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”, and she joins a new cast in “Flash” of Hartley Sawyer as The Elongated Man, Neil Sandilands as The Thinker, Kim Engelbrecht as The Mechanic and Danny Trejo as the Earth-19 bounty hunter Breacher. The 4th coming of “The Flash” hits screens October 10.

Cate Blanchett could be playing Lucille Ball in the upcoming biopic about the iconic actress, if the deal comes off. The biopic, which Amazon owns the rights to, has been written by Aaron Sorkin and Blanchett is in talks to play the lead role. Ball’s children with Desi Arnaz, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., will produce the film. This news was announced a couple of years ago, but recently resurfaced.

Ball starred on popular TV sitcoms “I Love Lucy” and its subsequent spinoffs, and was nominated for 13 Emmys, won 4 and also won the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1979 (via THR). No release dates have been set for the picture, but per-production is expected to begin shortly.