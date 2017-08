Seasoned sci-fi director Vincenzo Natali (“Cube,” “Splice”) will helm the pilot for SyFy’s upcoming “Tremors” series.

The reboot is set twenty-years after Ron Underwood’s cult classic, with Kevin Bacon back as Valentine McKee. The delusional and alcoholic one time hero now has to get over himself long enough to help the town survive another Graboid attack.

Andrew Miller, also the showrunner, penned the script.

