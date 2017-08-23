Is John Cena the new Michael Knight?

There’s been a lot of talk about a “Knight Rider” reboot in recent weeks – granted, David Hasselhoff is doing much of the talking – and now there’s another spec of dust to add to the console.

According to Screen Rant, John Cena and Kevin Hart are up for the leads in the long-gestating feature version of the ’80s classic. Likely news to The Hoff – who has been suggesting that he reprise the role he played in the original series – Cena would play Michael Knight, while Hart would voice talking car K.I.T.T.

While Hasselhoff has reportedly been courting filmmakers to make a darker, “Logan”-esque “Knight Rider” movie, this take would be reportedly be an action-comedy in the vein of the “21 Jump Street” film.