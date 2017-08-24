Reshoot-gate : Lex Luthor loses his Justice League scenes?

In more reshoot news, it’s been reported that Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor has been left on the cutting room floor for “Justice League”. News was circling last year that his character would be included in the film, but if that was indeed the case – it is no more.

In an interview with Batman-on-Film, the team address Eisenberg’s role in a question from their readers in the mailbag segment:

How big is Jesse Eisenberg’s role in JUSTICE LEAGUE? JETT SAYS: He doesn’t have one. If he did prior to all the changes/reshoots, it was cut.

Lex Luthor appeared in “Batman vs Superman” and was sent to the Arkham Asylym at the end of the film, and it was widely assumed that Eisenberg would be reprising the role for “Justice League”.

Of course this is all hearsay, as I’m not sure in what capacity the website has inside knowledge, but interesting nonetheless. Given that the film is still in post-production, it’s entirely possible Eisenberg didn’t get around to filming anything for the flick.