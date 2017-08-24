Poster for Vince Vaughn flick Brawl in Cell Block 99 revealed

The poster for upcoming flick “Brawl in Cell Block 99” has been unveiled, featuring a bald-headed Vince Vaughn. Written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, the film has an impressive cast including Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Don Johnson and Marc Blucas.

A former boxer named Bradley loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

“Brawl in Cell Block 99” hits theatres October 6 and is on demand and digital HD from October 13.