The Joker and Harley Quinn to team up with another spinoff; John Requa & Glenn Ficarra circling director’s chair

Following the news that Warner Bros. are developing a solo Joker movie, news is now that a yet-untitled “Suicide Squad” spinoff movie is being developed with Jared Leto and Margot Robbie to reprise their roles. Deadline have the scoop, also noting that John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are in talks to write, direct and produce the feature film.

This film is separate from the “Gotham City Sirens” Harley Quinn spinoff, starring Robbie and being directed by David Ayer (director of “Suicide Squad). Requa and Ficarra most recently directed “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, and have also helmed “Crazy Stupid Love”, as well as “Focus” with Robbie.

The new flick, from Warner Bros and DC, is said to focus on the toxic relationship of Harley Quinn and The Joker, her demented boyfriend (Deadline’s words, not mine!) With this film, “Gotham City Sirens”, The Joker spinoff and “Suicide Squad 2” all in the works, one has to wonder if there’s such thing about DC-villain overkill (yes, yes there is).