Will Ferrell to play a 100-year old man

Apparently actual 100 year old actors are in short supply these days, so Will Ferrell has been tasked to play the role of one instead. He will star in comedy “The 100 Year Old Man” for CBS Films, which is based on the bestselling novel by Jonas Jonasson “The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared”. Ferrell is set to star in and produce the movie.

THR have the exclusive, and describe the movie as centring on “on a man who, on the night of his 100th birthday, escapes from his nursing home and hits the road, with the ensuing inadvertent adventure involving criminals, a bag of cash and an elephant. But his time on the run reveals that the former explosives expert was involved in some of the defining moments of the 20th century and that he crossed paths with figures such as Joseph Stalin, Sir Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle. Before long, past and present are on a collision course.”

Ferrell will play lead role Allan, who author Jonasson describes as a man who knows the art of funny just by being. “That is something Will Ferrell masters to perfection. Great humor with small measurements. I am happy that Allan is now in his hands,” he notes.

The book sold over 10 million copies worldwide since its 2012 release, and was previously adapted into a Swedish movie. The newer adaptation is being described as a darkly comedy, in the realm of the 1994 Tom Hanks flick “Forrest Gump”. No director has been announced as yet.