TV Talk : The Haunting of Hill House, Get Shorty + This Is Us season 2, Gordon Ramsey Does Cocaine

Timothy Hutton is set to join Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel in “The Haunting of Hill House”, a 10-episode drama to show on Netflix. Also appearing in the show will be Carla Gugino and Michel Huisman. The show is a re-imagining of the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson.

The TV series will draw from the book, but also expand on the mythology of the Crane family, and while no character information has been revealed as yet, Deadline reports that Hutton perhaps will play the father of the Crane siblings. Mike Flanagan is the writer and director of the series.

Epix has ordered a second season of “Get Shorty” , to return for a further 10 episodes in 2018. The series is based on the 1990 bestselling nvel by Elmore Leonard, and follows Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd), a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano), as a means to leave his criminal past behind (via Deadline).

Also on the cast is Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Lucy Walters and Carolyn Dodd.

The first look at “This Is Us” season 2 has been unveiled on Twitter, showing a glimpse at another tear-jerker of a season. The first clip centres on the relationship between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

It’s finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don’t miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

Season 2 of the show premieres on September 26, and begins in the present day story of the three kids after the death of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Gordon Ramsey’s new program “Gordon on Cocaine” has been given the greenlight by ITV, which will be a two-hour long docuseries in which Ramsey ‘strips away cocaine’s glamorous image to expose the dark and deadly side of the drug’ (via Deadline).

He will travel to South and Central America to witness the illegal ‘cooking’ process of the drug being made, as well as meet with hired assassins and a big-time drug smuggler. Ramsey will also be witness to the aftermath of a cocaine-related murder and experience first-hand the harsh reality of ‘war on drugs’ by joining an elite Colombian anti-narcotics unit on a helicopter raid.