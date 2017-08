Thor and Tron look to team for writer/director Drew ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Goddard’s “Bad Times at the El Royale”.

Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth are being courted to star in the filmmaker’s sophomore feature, a 20th Century Fox production that’s set a rundown hotel in the ’60s in Lake Tahoe where an assemblage of shady characters converge. Other than that, no other story specs have been issued.

Hemsworth appeared in Goddard’s debut “Cabin in the Woods”.

Via ‘Heat Vision‘