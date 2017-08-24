Maya Rudolph aboard murdered Muppet movie

Maya Rudolph will reunite with her “Bridesmaids” co-star Melissa McCarthy on the long-gestating “The Happytime Murders”.

Essentially an adult “Muppet” movie, the STXfilms production hails from Jim Henson Company’s Henson Alternative and will be directed by the legendary Muppet master’s son Brian Henson.

The film, in development for several years (with Katharine Heigl at one stage set to play the lead and more recently, Jamie Foxx), is “set in the underbelly of a Los Angeles where puppets and humans co-exist. Two clashing detectives, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together to figure out who is brutally murdering the former cast of The Happytime Gang, a beloved classic puppet show.”

The film, which sounds like a cross between your typical buddy cop movie and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”, is the latest project produced, overseen, headlined by and run by movie magnate McCarthy.

Via ‘Deadline‘