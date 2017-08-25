All your nightmares in one room : an all-clown IT screening coming to Texas

If you are a regular reader of my columns, you’ll know that I love horror, and that I think clowns are the full embodiment of horror. So naturally, I can’t wait for “It” – only a few weeks to go people!

A theatre in Texas believes that one on-screen clown isn’t enough, so have organised an all-clown screening of “It” to celebrate its release. And ensure that no one gets sleep for at least a full week.

The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas has arranged the all-clown screening, noting that if you’re not dressed like a clown, you ain’t getting in!

For this special Clown screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O’ Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown “touch-ups”, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us.

So if you’re in the area, attend…if only for me. PLEASE!!

Buy tickets HERE.