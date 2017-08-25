James Gunn to reboot Starsky and Hutch

Classic cop series “Starsky and Hutch” is set to get rebooted under the Sony Pictures Television umbrella, with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn attached to write and produce the project.

Gunn will pen the series alongside family members – his brother Brian and cousin Mark. The trio of Gunns will also executive produce alongside Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty. No word on who will direct the pilot, but word is James Gunn could, depending on availability.

The 1970s series ran for nearly 4 seasons and 100 episodes from ’75-’79 on the ABC, and starred David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser as Detectives David Starsky and Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in Bay City. A film was developed out of the show in 2004 starring Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller, but this will be the first time it’s rebooted into a television series.

The reboot will join a long list of other TV reboots at the minute, including “Will and Grace”, a live-action “Jetsons”, “Dynasty”, “The Munsters” and “Miami Vice” all on the books.