Jumper TV series being developed

In more reboot news, the 2008 hit “Jumper” starring Hayden Christensen is set to become a TV series, with Jamie Bell and Julian Simpson set to help develop it. According to Deadline, Bell could also reprise his role from the film for the series, which is currently in development through a distribution deal between Lionsgate and New Regency.

“Jumper” is based on the 1992 novel, and tells the story of a teenager with teleportation abilities who suddenly finds himself in the middle of an ancient war between those like him and their sworn annihilators. The 2008 film was a success, grossing $222.2 million worldwide. It also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Bilson, Michael Rooker and Diane Lane.

The director of “Jumper”, Doug Liman, is currently attached to its sequel “Impulse”, a pilot for YouTube Red and based on the third novel in the “Jumper” book series.