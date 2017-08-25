Equalizer 2 casting updates

Both Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman are set to return for the sequel of 2014’s “Equalizer”, joining Denzel Washington in the Antoine Fuqua directed flick.

Bloody Disgusting first reported that Leo would be back, which has now been confirmed by Deadline along with Pullman’s return. They’ll be back as their roles of Susan and Brian Plummer, the great friends of Robert McCall (Washington). Filming is set to begin in Boston next month.

Another addition to the cast of “Equalizer 2” is Ashton Sanders, who has been cast in a lead role (via Deadline). Washington’s character McCall will be a father figure to Sanders’ character.

No plot details have been released as yet, but Pedro Pascal is on board as the baddie, and the script has been written by Richard Wenk. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Washington, Steve Tisch, Mace Neufeld, Alex Siskin and Tony Eldridge are producers.

The flick has been given a September, 2018 release date.