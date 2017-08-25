Trailer : Last Flag Flying

“Last Flag Flying” sees Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne team up for a road trip with a difference, as the ex-Marines head off on a mission to bury Doc’s (Carell) son, after he’s killed in battle in Iraq.

The heartwarming trailer for the Amazon Studios film combines genuine bittersweet humour with a heartwarming and tear-jerking tale that’s sure to not leave a dry eye in the house.

“Last Flag Flying” will premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 28 and then appear in select theatres from November 3.

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Richard “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marines Sal (Bryan Cranston) and Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire. Along the way, Doc, Sal and Mueller reminisce and come to terms with shared experiences of the war that continue to shape their lives. Director Richard Linklater and author Darryl Ponicsan collaborated on the screenplay which follows the trio as they wrestle with the pangs of war both past and present.