Disney’s Mulan remake to begin filming in January

The live-action remake of Disney’s “Mulan” is set to begin production early in the new year, with the detectives at Omega Underground uncovering the production dates. Shooting will be conducted in China, New Zealand and Australia.

The release date of the film was recently delayed until 2019, likely towards the end of the year. No casting for “Mulan” has been announced, but with the shooting to begin within a few months, the studio is likely to announce soon. Niko Caro is at the helm of the film.

Caro, over the past few momths, has given some tidbits about casting and what to expect from the film, noting that they’re after an all-Asian cast, and that the film will be a “muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China”. Music will also feature heavily in the film, as it did in the 1998 cartoon version of the film. Which no doubt means, they’re after a cast that can sing, speak two languages and have a martial arts background. Could be a tough search.