Lady Gaga documentary coming to Netflix next month

Little Monsters get excited, Netflix is bringing Gaga to their programming. They’ve announced a doco for an intimate and unfettered portrait of a year in the life of Lady Gaga, entitled “Gaga: Five Foot Two”.
The documentary will be screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and will also launch on Netflix at the same time on September 22. VP of Original Documentaries for Netflix, Lisa Nishimura, said in a statement:
“It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today. Director Chris Moukarbel deftly brings us into Lady Gaga’s intimate world; allowing us to experience the drive, conflict, passion, complexity and deeply personal creative process behind this singular artist.”
Netflix also unveiled a poster for the production, which you can see below.
Filmmaker Chris Moukarbel will bring the production to the screen, pulling back the curtain to show us the woman behind the performer, the glitz, the glamour and the costumes. The director said about his documentary:
“I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision.”
The producers for “Gaga: Five Foot Two” noted about the production:
“Live Nation Productions is used to telling artists’ stories in new and intimate ways that bridge the gap between musician and fan. The extraordinary personal access Lady Gaga gave us on Gaga: Five Foot Two allows everyone to experience her fearlessness, vulnerability and true devotion to her craft.”
Lady Gaga also revealed a few first glimpses at the documentary in a series of Tweets:
#GagaFiveFootTwo pic.twitter.com/maYffskgBj
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 24, 2017
#GagaFiveFootTwo pic.twitter.com/DbC2rEViDX
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 24, 2017
#GagaFiveFootTwo pic.twitter.com/hfQwg347tV
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 24, 2017