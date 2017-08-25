Jay and Silent Bob reboot to film in the fall

Kevin Smith is officially (in other words, he got backing) bringing back “Jay and Silent Bob” with his pal Jason Mewes, 16 years after “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”. Smith revealed the news on his twitter, announcing the return and the aptly titled “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”.

Per Smith’s tweet, the filming for the long-awaited sequel will take place in the fall. The plot for the film will see the duo head back to Hollywood, but this time they’re aiming to halt the production of Bluntman Vs Chronic, a dark and gritty reboot that will pit their superhero doppelgangers against one another. Wonder what Smith’s old pal Ben Affleck will think of that dig!?

When Smith first announced the return of his characters, he described the film as “a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession”.

Fans of the adventurous couple will be glad to hear the news, with “Clerks III” failing to take off, and whispers of a “Mallrats” TV series falling by the wayside.

No word as yet for a release date.