Donald Glover wraps up Han Solo filming as Lando

The filming for “Han Solo” is making good progess, with Donald Glover’s part in the can, per Ron Howard’s Twitter. Glover’s character of Lando Calrissian is sporting an impressive ‘stache, with his facial hair on display in the latest pic.

Wildly impressive @donaldglover wrapped his work on #UntitledHanSoloMovie last night. We’re all gonna miss you Donald! pic.twitter.com/04uZIjG0DZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 26, 2017

Howard has tagged the film still as #Untitled, despite rumours floating around that the title of the upcoming solo “Han Solo” movie being leaked on promotional materials.

The character of Lando was portrayed by Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi”, and Glover is playing his younger self in the prequel to these movies, “Han Solo”.

The film is set for release on May 25th, 2018.